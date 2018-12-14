Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen 'desperate' for Max Lowe to extend loan

Max Lowe has established himself as a first-choice pick in Aberdeen's defence

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says the squad are all "desperate" for left-back Max Lowe to extend his loan spell.

The 21-year-old signed a three-year deal in August with Derby County, who loaned him to the Dons until January.

Manager Derek McInnes will speak to County boss Frank Lampard next week about extending his stay at Pittodrie.

"Max has been absolutely top-class since he came in; he is a great lad and his performances have been different class," Shinnie said.

"We are all desperate for him to stay. But when a player is doing so well, his own club might look at him for their team.

"It is out of our hands but everyone is desperate for Max to stay."

McInnes says he has already had "positive conversations" with Derby about Lowe, who has played 16 games for Aberdeen since the start of September.

"We would love to have him, but he is not our player, and part of the difficulty with the loan system is that recall - we have that with our loan players when we put them out," he explained.

"He has done fantastically, and you can see he is clearly getting better and better each game. He has still got a lot to do on the defensive side of it to go and be a first pick in the [English] Championship for me, but he is clearly working towards that.

"He gives us a real attacking threat; like a lot of good full-backs, the best part of his defensive work is actually his attacking play. He forces his direct opponent to defend with his pace and his aggression, and how he closes the space down."

'The challenge for them is staying in the team'

Lowe is part of a crop of youngsters at Aberdeen that McInnes is more enthused by than any during his near-six years at Pittodrie.

Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson, both 19, played pivotal roles in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Livingston, while Scott McKenna and Sam Cosgrove, both 22, are also key components.

Bruce Anderson, 20, Scott Wright, 21, and 20-year-old Frank Ross, currently injured, have also featured this season.

"For these boys it is important they try and become an integral part of Aberdeen, and not to get too down when they don't play so well, and not to get too giddy when they contribute," McInnes said.

"Their job is to be a regular and force their way into the team, and make my job a lot easier in terms of recruitment. They need to show that maturity, confidence and drive to stay in the team, rather than just get a few headlines, and be happy with their work.

"The challenge for them isn't getting into the team, the challenge is staying in the team. But I'm encouraged by this group, probably more than any other group we have had, that we might just manage to get a few more through."

Shinnie will 'take time' over contract decision

Shinnie, meanwhile, who believes it is "so refreshing" to see youngsters like McLennan playing "with no fear", says he will "take his time" over deciding his own future.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, his fourth at Pittodrie after arriving from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer of 2015.

"I am at an age now now where this is a big contract for me and a big time in my career," he added.

"I am just going to take my time and speak with my family and make my decision when it comes."

Aberdeen head to St Mirren on Saturday looking to build on Tuesday's win before three successive home games against Dundee, Hearts and Celtic.