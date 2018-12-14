Nathaniel Clyne: Cardiff City target Liverpool and England right-back

Nathaniel Clyne (left) has played only one game for Liverpool this season, September's EFL Cup loss to Chelsea

Manager Neil Warnock has confirmed Cardiff City's interest in signing Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne.

The 27-year-old England international has fallen behind the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the Liverpool pecking order.

But Warnock fears injuries to both those players could scupper Cardiff's potential move for Clyne, who he gave his debut at Crystal Palace in 2008.

"He would be one on our list definitely, yes," said Warnock.

"But at the moment, they [Liverpool] have other problems. I don't think they would bother about us at the moment, they have to look after themselves."

After breaking into Palace's first team under Warnock, Clyne joined Southampton in 2012 before moving to Liverpool for £12.5m in 2015.

Warnock, who would probably look to recruit Clyne, on loan said: "The thing about that is they've had a lot of injuries, they are in European competition, the league and they've got to look after themselves.

"So at the moment its very difficult to get anybody to commit to letting us have one for definite, 100%. We are finding that with everybody."

Warnock has revealed his interest in signing Nantes striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff are keen on Argentinean striker Emiliano Sala of French club Nantes and, although they are also in the market for a midfielder, moves for potential January targets have not progressed.

"It's as difficult as it's ever been," said Warnock.

"Mehmet [Dalman, Cardiff's chairman] and Ken [Choo, chief executive] are really working hard. They have made numerous phone calls. We haven't got a director of football as such so we're doing it between ourselves.

"Most Premier League clubs have probably got five or six more staff than we've got in that area... We are still looking at targets.

"Yes we are looking at three positions if we can but, at this moment in time, I'm probably only confident in one position out of the three. It looks like if our number one or two options don't come off, it might be at the end of January.

"That's why it's important, if we can, to get people in that first week of January and they'll be available for that first league match."