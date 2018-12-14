Caf Awards 2018: Three Africa-based players make 10-man shortlist

Two of last year's Caf award winners, Asisat Oshoala and Mohamed Salah

Three Africa-based players have made the 10-man shortlist for this year's Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards.

Tunisia and Esperance forward Anis Badri joins Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango and the Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder Walid Soliman on the list.

Last year's winner, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool, is one of five English Premier League players shortlisted.

Salah's club team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal also makes the cut, along with Arsenal duo Alex Iwobi of Nigeria and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and former Caf award winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City.

Cameroon's Andre Onana and Morocco's Mehdi Benatia are also shortlisted from the preliminary list of 34 names.

Another Premier League star, Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria and Leicester City, makes the Youth Player of the Year list, along with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Ivorian Franck Kessie.

In the Women's Player of the Year shortlists, Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga is the only player who did not feature at this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The other nine players, picked from the preliminary list of 15, come from teams who played at Ghana 2018, including last year's Caf award winner Asisat Oshoala who helped Nigeria lift the trophy.

The coaches from the top three teams at the Women's Nations Cup - Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon - are shortlisted for the Women's Coach of the Year award.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse and Morocco coach Herve Renard make the men's shortlist for Coach of the Year after both took their teams to the Russia World Cup and achieved 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification. Moine Chaabani, who guided Esperance to African Champions League success, completes the top three.

The National Team of the Year shortlist reflects the disappointing performance by African teams in Russia, with the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers dominating. Madagascar and Mauritania, who will both play at a Nations Cup for the first time are joined by Uganda who qualified for a second consecutive Cup of Nations.

The top three at the Women's Nations Cup - Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon - are all in contention for the Women's Team of the Year award.

The Caf awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

African Player of the Year

1. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

2. Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

3. Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

4. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus)

6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

8. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

9. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

10. Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)

Women's Player of the Year

1. Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies)

2. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian)

3. Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande)

4. Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)

5. Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign)

6. Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)

7. Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow)

8. Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash)

9. Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang)

10. Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United)

11. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Youth Player of the Year

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)

2. Franck Kessie (Cote d'Ivoire & AC Milan)

3. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Men's Coach of the Year

1. Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

2. Herve Renard (Morocco)

3. Moine Chaabani (Esperance)

Women's Coach of the Year

1. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

2. Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon)

3. Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men's National Team of the Year

1. Madagascar

2. Mauritania

3. Uganda

Women's National Team of the Year