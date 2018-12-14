Newport County boss Mike Flynn in talks over new player deals

Newport County beat Wrexham 4-0 in their FA Cup second-round replay

Manager Mike Flynn is in talks with Newport County's board about securing the futures of several of his squad.

The League Two side have 13 players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer, including goalkeeper Joe Day and captain Andrew Crofts.

Flynn hopes the financial boost of Newport's run to the FA Cup third round - where they take on Premier League Leicester City - will aid his plans.

"You want to keep the nucleus of the squad," said Flynn.

"We're already discussing it with the board."

Newport are set to make at least £200,000 from their televised tie with Leicester on 6 January.

It comes after the Exiles made around £900,000 from last season's run in the competition when they beat Leeds United at Rodney Parade before forcing Tottenham to a fourth-round Wembley replay.

Flynn has already said he hopes to be able to make January signings on the back of this season's efforts, but also knows the importance of being able to tie down players such as influential midfielder Joss Labadie and goalscorer Padraig Amond.

"A few of them were here last season and it shows the importance of two year contracts," Flynn said.

"It keeps that continuity. It allows you to build and improve when needed, but it keeps the spine of the team together and I think that's the reason we've started well this season.

"Myself and the board have been talking for a while now and it's one of the things we've been talking about.

"I hope we're building something here. We want to keep improving and hopefully we can add to it in January."

Newport have made room in their squad for a January addition following Charlie Cooper's early return from his season long-loan from Forest Green Rovers.