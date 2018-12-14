Accrington Stanley purchase Wham Stadium land from Hyndburn Council

Accrington have played at the Wham Stadium, previously known as the Crown Ground, since their reformation in 1968

Accrington owner Andy Holt has bought the land on which the Wham Stadium is built from the local council.

The League One club previously paid Hyndburn Council a lease to play at the ground. their home since 1968.

"The price was fixed and assessed independently, I asked for no favours from Hyndburn Council and they have been smashing," Holt said.

"It cost £400,000 and an interest rate of three per cent until the debt is settled, which will be soon."

He added: "It means if the club does ever hit hard times again, they do not have to pay a lease on the land."