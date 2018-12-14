Leigh Griffiths: Neil Lennon happy to talk to Celtic striker about his personal issues

Leigh Griffiths will benefit from speaking about his issues, says Neil Lennon

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he would be willing to speak to Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths about his personal issues.

Lennon has experienced mental health issues of his own and managed Griffiths at Celtic, says discussing problems is better than "suffering in silence".

Offering to help, he said: "I've done that with many players and people in different walks of life as well.

"I've no problem with that at all. I think it's important."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealed earlier this week that the Scotland striker would spend time away from the game to work through various issues.

And Griffiths issued a statement on Thursday saying he hopes to return "a better and stronger person".

Lennon believes the 28-year-old will "come through" his football absence and says society is better at discussing mental health issues than in the past.

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon: Leigh Griffiths needs to talk about his issues

'We all have issues'

"Maybe in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people weren't keen to talk about it or didn't know what was happening to them," he said.

"Now we're more aware of it. It can be remedied quicker rather than suffer in silence.

"I think there are far more platforms in place now [to help people experiencing mental health issues]. Sometimes, it builds and builds in an individual and then they sort of tip over the edge.

"He needs support and, at the end of the day, he's a human being. We all have issues and, unfortunately for Leigh, his has sort of played out in the public eye.

Celtic fans displayed a banner during their Europa League match against Salzburg supporting Leigh Griffiths

"We all want him to make a speedy recovery; I don't know what the issue is and I don't know what the problems are that he's having.

"But he'll come through it. He needs to obviously talk about it and deal with it as quickly as possible."

Asked whether the football authorities could be doing more to help players with mental health issues, Lennon said: "It's very difficult for the authorities to know what individuals are going through.

"There are structures at most clubs now too - and the PFA have launched a mental health awareness initiative as well."

Lennon said talking to someone about issues forms part of a player's recovery.

"Talking about it and getting professional help, looking after your own wellbeing, physically," added Lennon. "It does affect you physically as well as mentally.

"From everyone here at Hibs, we wish him a speedy recovery and anyone else who is going through it in the football world.

"It's such a common illness now that affects so many people in so many different ways."