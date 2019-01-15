Mansfield Town v Crawley Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|26
|15
|7
|4
|47
|26
|21
|52
|2
|Bury
|28
|14
|7
|7
|53
|32
|21
|49
|3
|MK Dons
|26
|13
|8
|5
|44
|23
|21
|47
|4
|Colchester
|28
|13
|7
|8
|42
|30
|12
|46
|5
|Mansfield
|26
|11
|12
|3
|37
|20
|17
|45
|6
|Carlisle
|28
|14
|3
|11
|45
|35
|10
|45
|7
|Forest Green
|26
|11
|11
|4
|39
|25
|14
|44
|8
|Exeter
|27
|12
|8
|7
|38
|28
|10
|44
|9
|Tranmere
|27
|11
|9
|7
|41
|33
|8
|42
|10
|Stevenage
|28
|12
|5
|11
|33
|35
|-2
|41
|11
|Oldham
|27
|10
|9
|8
|40
|33
|7
|39
|12
|Swindon
|28
|9
|10
|9
|31
|37
|-6
|37
|13
|Newport
|26
|10
|6
|10
|37
|45
|-8
|36
|14
|Crewe
|28
|10
|5
|13
|30
|36
|-6
|35
|15
|Grimsby
|27
|10
|4
|13
|29
|34
|-5
|34
|16
|Northampton
|27
|7
|12
|8
|35
|35
|0
|33
|17
|Crawley
|27
|10
|3
|14
|34
|40
|-6
|33
|18
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|8
|12
|32
|41
|-9
|29
|19
|Port Vale
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|36
|-10
|29
|20
|Cambridge
|28
|8
|5
|15
|25
|47
|-22
|29
|21
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|7
|14
|28
|44
|-16
|28
|22
|Yeovil
|26
|6
|9
|11
|28
|32
|-4
|27
|23
|Macclesfield
|28
|6
|6
|16
|25
|44
|-19
|24
|24
|Notts County
|28
|4
|9
|15
|29
|57
|-28
|21