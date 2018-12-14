Irish Premiership: Mitchell double helps Glenavon to easy win over Coleraine

Media playback is not supported on this device Lurgan Blues brush Bannsiders aside

A first-half double from Andrew Mitchell helped Glenavon to a comfortable 4-0 win over inconsistent Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

Mark Sykes, who looks set to join Port Vale in January, and substitute Jordan Jenkins added goals after the break.

The Bannsiders made a bright start, but faded in the blustery conditions after Mitchell's 12th-minute opener.

The result takes the third-placed Lurgan Blues to within three points of leaders Ballymena United.

It was just a second win in seven games for Gary Hamilton's side, who have been out of sorts recently after a hugely impressive start to the campaign.

Coleraine, meanwhile, remain in sixth place but last season's runners-up are 14 points off the pacesetters and Friday night's result was the second time this season they have conceded four goals against Glenavon.

It was another poor performance from Rodney McAree's men, despite the positive fashion in which they started the match in Lurgan, with Darren McCauley forcing an early save from Jonny Tuffey.

Mitchell scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the 4-0 win

The hosts took the lead against the run of play after 12 minutes when Mitchell bundled home from close range after Conor McCloskey broke well down the right and delivered an inviting low cross.

The striker's second on 35 minutes was a fortunate effort as what looked like an attempted cross sailed over the head of keeper Chris Johns and into the top corner.

He had a good chance to grab a hat-trick at the start of the second half when he was clean through, but Johns made a fine save at his near post from Mitchell's well-hit left-foot drive.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Sykes is currently in negotiations with Port Vale about a move there, with Glenavon having accepted an offer from the English League Two side.

The midfielder was having a relatively quiet game until the 67th minute, when he ran on to a good lay-off from substitute Stephen Murray to break into the box and finish calmly past Johns.

Jenkins put the seal on the victory three minutes from time when he finished from close range after a shot was deflected into his path.

It was a first clean sheet in seven league matches for the Lurgan Blues, who are now the highest scorers in the top flight.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton could lose Mark Sykes to Port Vale in January

What they said

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: "It was a good performance - both with and against the wind. We pressed the ball well and passed well but the most pleasing thing for me was the defence. We haven't been marking well enough but the defenders were brilliant tonight and Jonny Tuffey made a great save."

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree: "We've got to take opportunities when we create them. We conceded two poor goals in the first half and in the second half too many players threw in the towel. There was no hunger or desire to get back into the game."