Livingston 'brilliant' and 'clinical' in 5-0 rout of Hearts, says Gary Holt

Gary Holt praised his "brilliant" and "clinical" Livingston players for recovering from Tuesday's defeat by Aberdeen to thump Hearts 5-0.

Hearts had been looking for a win that would lift them level with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Instead, Livi move up to fifth, two points and a place behind the visitors.

"To go again as we've asked them, to produce the energy levels - to do that for the full 90 minutes was really pleasing," manager Holt said.

"The timing of the runs of the front two, the support from behind - Scott Pittman and Shaun Byrne - were brilliant and we scored goals that our play merited."

The game full of chances nevertheless seemed destined for a goal-less draw until Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal clattered into Craig Halkett to concede a penalty after 72 minutes.

"I was a wee bit shocked when I saw the red card," Holt said of referee Nick Walsh, who initially thought he had shown the Czech a second yellow card.

"I think the referee just got his wires crossed - I think he just thought he'd booked him first half when he spoke to him.

"A wee bit of confusion, but it's pleasing we actually got a penalty - we haven't had one this season - and it was nice to see Halks stepped up and put it away clinically."

Hearts were reduced to 10 men soon after when Arnaud Djoum was shown his second yellow card before four goals within 10 minutes left Craig Levein's side reeling.

"You get the first goal in the game and the shoulders suddenly go back, the chests get puffed out and the players show a bit of arrogance about them - and that certainly showed in the play," Holt told BBC Scotland.

"Our front two showed clinical precision at the right times."

Menga magic had Holt pulling hair out

Dolly Mena scored the second before strike partner Ryan Hardie scored twice and Byrne added the gloss.

Holt admitted he had been baying for Menga to shoot before he slotted home after shimmying his way past three defenders.

"It's probably entertaining to look at, but I was shouting to shoot about eight times before he's actually shot," Holt said.

"That's Dolly, his composure, he can make a fool of you but make a fool of himself at times.

"He's a jack in the box, you have got to nurture him, be patient, be aware that he will give the ball away, he will over-complicate things, but when he does that bit of skill in the box, who is to say 'stop it'?"