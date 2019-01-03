Scott Allan: Celtic playmaker will be in demand in January

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Goals, assists & flair - what Allan offers

What has happened to Scott Allan?

The last sighting of the Celtic playmaker was while he on loan at Hibernian in May, scoring in their 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of last term. Since then, he has been limited to pre-season friendlies and reserve matches for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Given he has made just three starts and 13 substitute appearances for Celtic since signing from the Easter Road club three-and-a-half years ago, a January move seems certain. But what does Allan offer? And where might he go?

What do the stats say?

The 27-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan to Dundee before Celtic shifted him to Hibs in January as part of a deal that brought Scott Bain to Celtic Park. At both a relegation-battling side, and one with aspirations of finishing second, Allan showed how effective he can be.

Over the course of 29 Premiership matches, Allan delivered 59 through balls for Dundee and Hibs. The only players to provide more were Easter Road team-mate John McGinn and Rangers' James Tavernier. Filter those numbers to through balls per 90 minutes and Allan is second with 2.9 per game, behind only Celtic's Patrick Roberts.

Naturally, that led to Allan recording a significant amount of assists and key passes (those that led to a shot) - he was sixth in last season's Premiership for the former and fifth for the later per 90 minutes.

Allan also sporadically scored important goals. For Dundee, there was a Scottish Cup fourth-round winner against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and, for Hibs, he netted against top-six rivals Rangers, Hearts and Kilmarnock.

So where might he go?

Perhaps the most obvious destination would be a return to Hibs. The Easter Road side are struggling to replicate the form that earned them four place last season and Neil Lennon bemoaned a lack of creativity after the derby defeat by Hearts on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Allan would unquestionably bring a spark to an Aberdeen side still looking to replace Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean in an attacking midfield role.

Intriguingly, given his relationships with Hibs and Celtic, both Hearts and Rangers could also perhaps use a playmaker such as Allan.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has hinted at bringing in a number 10 in January and a quick-fix signing who has proven his worth in the Premiership might be ideal. Similarly, Hearts boss Craig Levein might also appreciate another creative spark in the final third.