Livingston 5-0 Hearts: Livi down Hearts after crazy 14-minute blitz

It took Livingston just 14 minutes to score five goals and humble Hearts at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Friday.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said afterwards his team made Livingston "look like PSG".

The West Lothian side were playing in League One just two seasons ago but have set the top tier alight so far this term.

After 69 scoreless minutes it looked as though a drab draw was on the cards.

But then a 14-minute spell that was bordering on farcical ensued...

70-72 minutes: The Zlamal clean-out and the non-red card

After a cross is whipped into the Hearts box, goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal comes charging off his line to try and claim the ball, but instead takes out Livingston's Craig Halkett, leaving the centre-back on the floor.

Referee Nick Walsh gives Zlamal what he thinks is a second yellow card and then a red, only to realise the Czech had not actually been booked earlier. He did reverse the decision.

Having just been flattened, Halkett steps up to calmly get things going for Livingston from the penalty spot.

74 minutes: Djoum harshly dismissed

Having just tried to send a player off and then changed his mind, it took referee Walsh four minutes to brandish the red card for a second time, this time to Arnaud Djoum.

On second viewing, it too may have been an incorrect call, with Djoum receiving a second booking despite appearing to have won the ball. The decision stood though.

76 minutes: Menga makes it two

Media playback is not supported on this device Menga 'leaves the Hearts defence on their backsides'

Having been the victim of the foul that led to Djoum's dismissal, Angolan striker Dolly Menga shows great skill to compound Hearts' misery.

77-79 minutes: Hardie breaks Hearts

Ryan Hardie slides in Livingston's third....

...and in the blink of an eye, number four

Ryan Hardie came so close to giving Livingston the lead in the first half when his effort came back off the inside of the post. But the on-loan Rangers striker would not be denied a goal, and in the end got two in two minutes.

86 minutes: Byrne completes the rout

Hearts survived seven minutes before Shaun Byrne scored the fifth

Hearts managed to go seven minutes without conceding a goal - having let in four in the previous seven - but that was as good as it got for the Tynecastle side.

Full-time reaction

