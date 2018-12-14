Livingston 5-0 Hearts: Embarrassed Craig Levein says 'we made them look like PSG'

Craig Halkett put Livingston ahead from the penalty spot

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is embarrassed by their 5-0 defeat by Livingston after making their hosts "look like Paris St-Germain".

Arnaud Djoum was sent off for a second booking moments after Craig Halkett's penalty made it 1-0, after earlier losing Clevid Dikamona to injury.

However, Levein said that was no excuse for conceding five goals in 14 minutes at Tony Macaroni Arena.

"I'm dumbfounded in all honesty," Levein told BBC Scotland.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 until goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal clattered into Halkett and the centre-half opened the scoring from the spot after 72 minutes in Livingston.

"Some things went against us, but that happens in a football match," Levein said. "We lost Clevid through injury then Bobby [Zlamal] makes a poor decision - he should have came much earlier for the ball that led to the penalty.

"Then we get Arnaud harshly sent off. There's three things happened that dented us, but I didn't expect us to fold like we did.

"I'm embarrassed in all honesty. Even though we were down to 10 men, we still should have done much better than that."

Both sides hit the woodwork in an entertaining first half before Dikamona limped off after pulling up while trying to close down a cross.

Livingston exposed the visiting defence in the last 20 minutes of the game and the Hearts manager said it was "a real shocker".

"We made Livi look like PSG or something," he added.

"All I can say to the supporters is that's not like us and we understand it's not acceptable. We'll make sure it doesn't happen again."