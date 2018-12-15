Southampton's Steven Davis 'could provide Rangers' creativity', says Gareth McAuley

Steven Davis has only had two Southampton starts this season

Gareth McAuley believes Steven Davis could be the man to give Rangers a creative spark.

Davis previously played for Rangers and appears likely to be allowed to leave Southampton in January.

"I don't know if it's on the cards, but he's certainly the player who has been here before, who has captained the club and knows what it's about," Northern Ireland team-mate McAuley said.

"Could he provide the creativity we need? Possibly, possibly."

Manager Steven Gerrard suggested that he needed to add midfield creativity to his squad in January after McAuley and his team-mates failed to qualify for the Europa League last 32 by losing 1-0 to Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

"I did a piece the other week on my best XI and he was in there," the central defender said of Davis. "He's a top player and a great guy.

"The last time I spoke to Steven was at the last international game. He was keeping his cards close to his chest.

"He was more frustrated that he wasn't playing at Southampton. I've said before that I don't think he's really appreciated other than by the club he's at, but the players down there will know what a fantastic player he is."

Davis, who left Rangers for Southampton in 2012 after a four-year spell at Ibrox, has started just two games for the Premier League club this season.

Asked if he thought the 33-year-old would welcome a return, McAuley said: "If the opportunity is there for him and things are right with Southampton then I'm sure he'd love to."

However, the 39-year-old defender insists he and his team-mates do not see the looming prospect of new recruits as a threat.

"Obviously the club wants to progress, they want to move forward, they want to bring other players in and the lads are open to that," he added.

"They want help, they want to win as a group and progress and any help we can get is more than welcome."