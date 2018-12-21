Championship
Blackburn15:00Norwich
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City

Jack Rodwell
Jack Rodwell has made eight appearances for Blackburn this season
Blackburn midfielder Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are both likely to be unavailable because of injury.

However, fellow midfielder Jack Rodwell (concussion) could return to the squad after three games out.

Norwich City defender Timm Klose (knee) is still absent, but could return for the home game against Nottingham Forest on 26 December.

Midfielder Moritz Leitner could be involved after missing the last four weeks because of a calf injury.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are winless in their past four league games against Norwich (D1 L3), conceding at least two goals on each occasion.
  • Norwich have won both of their last two league games away at Ewood Park (2-1 in February 2015 and 4-1 in August 2016) - they had only won one of 17 such trips beforehand (D4 L12).
  • Blackburn have won just one of their past six Championship fixtures (W1 D3 L2).
  • Norwich are unbeaten in their last nine away league games (W5 D4), they last went 10 in a row without defeat on the road in August 2015 (12 games).
  • Since losing his first league meeting with Norwich as a manager in November 2006 (1-0 with West Brom), Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has gone five without defeat against the Canaries in the Championship (W3 D2).
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 16 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season (13 goals, 3 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

