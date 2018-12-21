Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn midfielder Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are both likely to be unavailable because of injury.
However, fellow midfielder Jack Rodwell (concussion) could return to the squad after three games out.
Norwich City defender Timm Klose (knee) is still absent, but could return for the home game against Nottingham Forest on 26 December.
Midfielder Moritz Leitner could be involved after missing the last four weeks because of a calf injury.
Match facts
- Blackburn are winless in their past four league games against Norwich (D1 L3), conceding at least two goals on each occasion.
- Norwich have won both of their last two league games away at Ewood Park (2-1 in February 2015 and 4-1 in August 2016) - they had only won one of 17 such trips beforehand (D4 L12).
- Blackburn have won just one of their past six Championship fixtures (W1 D3 L2).
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last nine away league games (W5 D4), they last went 10 in a row without defeat on the road in August 2015 (12 games).
- Since losing his first league meeting with Norwich as a manager in November 2006 (1-0 with West Brom), Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has gone five without defeat against the Canaries in the Championship (W3 D2).
- Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 16 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season (13 goals, 3 assists).