Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City

Blackburn midfielder Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are both likely to be unavailable because of injury.

However, fellow midfielder Jack Rodwell (concussion) could return to the squad after three games out.

Norwich City defender Timm Klose (knee) is still absent, but could return for the home game against Nottingham Forest on 26 December.

Midfielder Moritz Leitner could be involved after missing the last four weeks because of a calf injury.

