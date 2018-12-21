Stoke City v Millwall

Benik Afobe is Stoke's top scorer this season, with seven goals in all competitions

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is available to return after serving a three-match ban.

The Potters are unbeaten in nine and have lost just one of their past 13 Championship games.

Millwall are on a run of seven games without a victory and are one of three sides yet to win away from home in the division this season.

The Lions remain without midfielder Shaun Williams and striker Tom Bradshaw, who are long-term absentees.

Match facts