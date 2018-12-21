Championship
Stoke15:00Millwall
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Millwall

Stoke striker Benik Afobe celebrates a goal
Benik Afobe is Stoke's top scorer this season, with seven goals in all competitions
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is available to return after serving a three-match ban.

The Potters are unbeaten in nine and have lost just one of their past 13 Championship games.

Millwall are on a run of seven games without a victory and are one of three sides yet to win away from home in the division this season.

The Lions remain without midfielder Shaun Williams and striker Tom Bradshaw, who are long-term absentees.

Match facts

  • This will be the first second-tier meeting between Stoke City and Millwall since the 2005-06 campaign, when the Potters did the double over the Lions (2-1 at home, 1-0 away).
  • Millwall have only won one of their past nine league visits to Stoke (D1 L7), a 1-0 victory in November 2002 thanks to a Steven Reid winner in a match which current boss Neil Harris featured for the Lions.
  • Stoke haven't suffered defeat in league competition since October (0-1 v Birmingham) - since then they've won three and drawn six.
  • Millwall are winless in seven games, losing four and drawing three. The Lions are conceding over two goals per game during this run (2.14).
  • Millwall last won a Championship away game back in April versus Bolton, losing nine and drawing four since then.
  • Stoke's Joe Allen has scored in consecutive league appearances - he hasn't found the net in three successive games since October 2016 in the Premier League.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
