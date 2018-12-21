Stoke City v Millwall
Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is available to return after serving a three-match ban.
The Potters are unbeaten in nine and have lost just one of their past 13 Championship games.
Millwall are on a run of seven games without a victory and are one of three sides yet to win away from home in the division this season.
The Lions remain without midfielder Shaun Williams and striker Tom Bradshaw, who are long-term absentees.
Match facts
- This will be the first second-tier meeting between Stoke City and Millwall since the 2005-06 campaign, when the Potters did the double over the Lions (2-1 at home, 1-0 away).
- Millwall have only won one of their past nine league visits to Stoke (D1 L7), a 1-0 victory in November 2002 thanks to a Steven Reid winner in a match which current boss Neil Harris featured for the Lions.
- Stoke haven't suffered defeat in league competition since October (0-1 v Birmingham) - since then they've won three and drawn six.
- Millwall are winless in seven games, losing four and drawing three. The Lions are conceding over two goals per game during this run (2.14).
- Millwall last won a Championship away game back in April versus Bolton, losing nine and drawing four since then.
- Stoke's Joe Allen has scored in consecutive league appearances - he hasn't found the net in three successive games since October 2016 in the Premier League.