Brentford v Bolton Wanderers

Thomas Frank has lost eight of his 10 matches in charge of Brentford

Under-pressure Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be looking for a first win in seven games as the Bees host second-from-bottom Bolton.

The Bees remain without midfielders Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod.

Wanderers, who are 12 matches without a win, will be without suspended winger Craig Noone, but forward Sami Ameobi is available again after a ban.

Defender Mark Beevers could return to the squad after a minor groin injury saw him miss the defeat by Leeds.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We still have quality players and it is just about working on what we do and not go away from that pathway.

"When you haven't won enough games the next one is always a big opportunity to get back on the winning track.

"Sometimes all of us can over-think things and I have been talking about hard work, belief and togetherness.

"I have been having normal conversations with the co-directors of football and Matthew [Benham, Brentford owner]. It is straightforward and we know what we want to do to get out of it."

Match facts