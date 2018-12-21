Championship
Brentford15:00Bolton
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Bolton Wanderers

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank on the sidelines
Thomas Frank has lost eight of his 10 matches in charge of Brentford
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Under-pressure Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be looking for a first win in seven games as the Bees host second-from-bottom Bolton.

The Bees remain without midfielders Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod.

Wanderers, who are 12 matches without a win, will be without suspended winger Craig Noone, but forward Sami Ameobi is available again after a ban.

Defender Mark Beevers could return to the squad after a minor groin injury saw him miss the defeat by Leeds.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We still have quality players and it is just about working on what we do and not go away from that pathway.

"When you haven't won enough games the next one is always a big opportunity to get back on the winning track.

"Sometimes all of us can over-think things and I have been talking about hard work, belief and togetherness.

"I have been having normal conversations with the co-directors of football and Matthew [Benham, Brentford owner]. It is straightforward and we know what we want to do to get out of it."

Match facts

  • Brentford have won each of their past three league games against Bolton, including doing the double over them last season (3-0 away and 2-0 at home).
  • Bolton's last away league win against Brentford came back in October 1989 (2-1), drawing one and losing four of their five such trips since.
  • Brentford have won just one of their 10 Championship games under Thomas Frank (W1 D1 L8), averaging 0.40 points per game.
  • Brentford are winless in six league games (D1 L5), conceding two or more goals in each of those five defeats.
  • Bolton have gone 12 games without a win in the Championship (D3 L9) since beating Derby County in September.
  • Josh Magennis has scored four league goals this season, double that of any other Bolton player, although he's gone 15 appearances without a goal.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC