Brentford v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Under-pressure Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be looking for a first win in seven games as the Bees host second-from-bottom Bolton.
The Bees remain without midfielders Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod.
Wanderers, who are 12 matches without a win, will be without suspended winger Craig Noone, but forward Sami Ameobi is available again after a ban.
Defender Mark Beevers could return to the squad after a minor groin injury saw him miss the defeat by Leeds.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:
"We still have quality players and it is just about working on what we do and not go away from that pathway.
"When you haven't won enough games the next one is always a big opportunity to get back on the winning track.
"Sometimes all of us can over-think things and I have been talking about hard work, belief and togetherness.
"I have been having normal conversations with the co-directors of football and Matthew [Benham, Brentford owner]. It is straightforward and we know what we want to do to get out of it."
Match facts
- Brentford have won each of their past three league games against Bolton, including doing the double over them last season (3-0 away and 2-0 at home).
- Bolton's last away league win against Brentford came back in October 1989 (2-1), drawing one and losing four of their five such trips since.
- Brentford have won just one of their 10 Championship games under Thomas Frank (W1 D1 L8), averaging 0.40 points per game.
- Brentford are winless in six league games (D1 L5), conceding two or more goals in each of those five defeats.
- Bolton have gone 12 games without a win in the Championship (D3 L9) since beating Derby County in September.
- Josh Magennis has scored four league goals this season, double that of any other Bolton player, although he's gone 15 appearances without a goal.