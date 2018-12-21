Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United were beaten by West Bromwich Albion in their previous Championship match

Bottom club Ipswich Town could have Grant Ward back from a virus to face Sheffield United in the Championship.

Midfielder Ward has missed Ipswich's past two games.

Sheffield United start seven points off the top two after losing to West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on 14 December.

Manager Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns for the trip to Suffolk and could have striker Leon Clarke available after injury.

Match facts