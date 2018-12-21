Championship
Ipswich15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United were beaten by West Bromwich Albion in their previous Championship match
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Bottom club Ipswich Town could have Grant Ward back from a virus to face Sheffield United in the Championship.

Midfielder Ward has missed Ipswich's past two games.

Sheffield United start seven points off the top two after losing to West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on 14 December.

Manager Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns for the trip to Suffolk and could have striker Leon Clarke available after injury.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have failed to score in each of their last three games against Sheffield United across all competitions (D1 L2), with two of those coming at Portman Road in 2018 (0-1 in January in the FA Cup and 0-0 in March in the Championship).
  • Sheffield United have won just one of their last 20 league games at Portman Road (D11 L8), with that victory coming back in May 2010 (3-0).
  • Sheffield United have won consecutive away games in the Championship for the third time this season - they lost the next game on each of the previous two occasions.
  • Ipswich have a worse points-per-game average under Paul Lambert (0.62) this season than they did under Paul Hurst (0.64).
  • Ipswich picked up their first home league win of the season last time out, and are looking for consecutive victories at Portman Road for the first time in over a year (December 16th 2017).
  • Only Jake Cooper (6) has more Championship assists among defenders this season than Sheffield United's Enda Stevens (5).

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

