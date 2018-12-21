Derby County v Bristol City
Wales winger Tom Lawrence will be absent for Derby County's home match with Bristol City because of an ankle injury.
Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson is serving a five-match suspension.
Lee Johnson's visitors go to Pride Park on a four-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Australia defender Bailey Wright is fit again after a thigh injury and is in contention for his first appearance of the season.
Match facts
- Derby have lost just one of their last 10 league meetings with Bristol City (W5 D4), however that loss did come last season (4-1 defeat at Ashton Gate).
- Three of the last four league games between Derby and Bristol City have finished level, including each of the last two hosted by the Rams (3-3 in February 2017 and 0-0 in January 2018).
- After losing four consecutive league games between October and November, Bristol City are unbeaten in four (W2 D2).
- Bristol City have won their last two away league games, beating Birmingham (1-0) and Ipswich (3-2) - they haven't won three in a row since October 2017.
- Derby have failed to score in two of their last three home league games, after only failing in one of the previous 17 before that.
- Derby's Harry Wilson has scored four goals in his last five league games, though he's failed to find the net in his last two.