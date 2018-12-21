Derby County v Bristol City

Tom Lawrence was hurt in Monday's draw with Nottingham Forest

Wales winger Tom Lawrence will be absent for Derby County's home match with Bristol City because of an ankle injury.

Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson is serving a five-match suspension.

Lee Johnson's visitors go to Pride Park on a four-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Australia defender Bailey Wright is fit again after a thigh injury and is in contention for his first appearance of the season.

Match facts