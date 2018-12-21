Championship
Derby15:00Bristol City
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Bristol City

Tom Lawrence shakes hands with Frank Lampard
Tom Lawrence was hurt in Monday's draw with Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Wales winger Tom Lawrence will be absent for Derby County's home match with Bristol City because of an ankle injury.

Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson is serving a five-match suspension.

Lee Johnson's visitors go to Pride Park on a four-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Australia defender Bailey Wright is fit again after a thigh injury and is in contention for his first appearance of the season.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost just one of their last 10 league meetings with Bristol City (W5 D4), however that loss did come last season (4-1 defeat at Ashton Gate).
  • Three of the last four league games between Derby and Bristol City have finished level, including each of the last two hosted by the Rams (3-3 in February 2017 and 0-0 in January 2018).
  • After losing four consecutive league games between October and November, Bristol City are unbeaten in four (W2 D2).
  • Bristol City have won their last two away league games, beating Birmingham (1-0) and Ipswich (3-2) - they haven't won three in a row since October 2017.
  • Derby have failed to score in two of their last three home league games, after only failing in one of the previous 17 before that.
  • Derby's Harry Wilson has scored four goals in his last five league games, though he's failed to find the net in his last two.

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

