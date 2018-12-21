Championship
Nottm Forest15:00QPR
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest celebrate
Nottingham Forest will start the match one point outside the play-off Championship places
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest have defender Tobias Figueiredo back from suspension for the visit of QPR, managed by ex-Forest boss Steve McClaren.

Danny Fox (foot) could also return but experienced centre-back Michael Dawson (hamstring) is still out.

QPR, who have never won in 34 previous visits to the City Ground, remain without Geoff Cameron (ankle).

However, fellow defender Joel Lynch (dead leg) should be fit enough to play against his former club.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are looking to record three consecutive league victories against QPR for the first time since January 1998.
  • QPR lost both of their league games against Nottingham Forest last season, conceding a combined nine goals across those meetings (0-4 away and 2-5 at home).
  • QPR have never won away at Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D14 L20) - the most a team has played away at another without ever winning in all competitions in English football.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their past 14 home league games (W7 D5), although those defeats have come in the last five at the City Ground.
  • This will be the fifth Championship meeting between Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka and QPR's Steve McClaren - Karanka has won each of the past three without conceding a goal, all as Middlesbrough manager against McClaren's Derby County side.
  • After failing to score in 27 consecutive league appearances (including play-offs), QPR striker Nahki Wells has found the back of the net in five of his last nine.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC