Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest will start the match one point outside the play-off Championship places

Nottingham Forest have defender Tobias Figueiredo back from suspension for the visit of QPR, managed by ex-Forest boss Steve McClaren.

Danny Fox (foot) could also return but experienced centre-back Michael Dawson (hamstring) is still out.

QPR, who have never won in 34 previous visits to the City Ground, remain without Geoff Cameron (ankle).

However, fellow defender Joel Lynch (dead leg) should be fit enough to play against his former club.

Match facts