Championship
Wigan15:00Birmingham
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City

Nick Powell
Nick Powell's last appearance for Wigan was on 28 November
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Wigan's joint top scorer Nick Powell is a doubt for the visit of Birmingham City with a hamstring problem.

Antonee Robinson (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) are also out but Kal Naismith is available after serving a one-game ban in the defeat at Ipswich.

Birmingham will assess skipper Michael Morrison (hamstring) ahead of kick-off with fellow defender Marc Roberts (calf) out for several weeks.

Isaac Vassell (hip) and David Davis (ankle) are also missing for Blues.

Wigan, who have won just twice in 13 matches, start the day in 16th, six points and six places behind Birmingham.

Garry Monk's Blues, in 10th, have lost just three times in their last 18 matches.

Match facts

  • Wigan have only lost one of their last eight league games against Birmingham (W4 D3), a 3-1 defeat in January 2015.
  • Birmingham's last league win at the DW Stadium was back in December 2009 in a Premier League fixture, drawing two and losing two of the four matches there since.
  • There have been more penalties scored in games involving Wigan this season than any other Championship team (four scored, four conceded).
  • Birmingham have found the back of the net in each of their last seven away league games - they last scored in eight consecutively in October 2015.
  • Wigan have lost their last two league games by a single goal to nil - they have not lost three in a row without scoring since December 2016.
  • Birmingham forwards Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz have both netted 10 league goals this season; the first campaign that the Blues have had two players or more score 10+ in a season since 2011-12 (Marlon King, Chris Burke, Nikola Zigic).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

