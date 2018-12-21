Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City

Nick Powell's last appearance for Wigan was on 28 November

Wigan's joint top scorer Nick Powell is a doubt for the visit of Birmingham City with a hamstring problem.

Antonee Robinson (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) are also out but Kal Naismith is available after serving a one-game ban in the defeat at Ipswich.

Birmingham will assess skipper Michael Morrison (hamstring) ahead of kick-off with fellow defender Marc Roberts (calf) out for several weeks.

Isaac Vassell (hip) and David Davis (ankle) are also missing for Blues.

Wigan, who have won just twice in 13 matches, start the day in 16th, six points and six places behind Birmingham.

Garry Monk's Blues, in 10th, have lost just three times in their last 18 matches.

Match facts