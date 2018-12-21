Reading v Middlesbrough
Reading have Scott Marshall in caretaker charge for a third game in succession when they host Middlesbrough.
Goalkeeper Vito Mannone and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are among a number of Royals players close to returning from injury.
Boro rested several first-teamers in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to League One side Burton.
Britt Assombalonga and George Saville are among those hoping to return.
Match facts
- Reading have lost each of their last three league games against Middlesbrough, with the most recent two of those coming home (0-2) and away (1-2) last season.
- Middlesbrough won 2-0 in this Championship fixture last season, while they've never previously won consecutive away league games against Reading.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has never won away at Reading in nine previous such meetings as a manager in all competitions (D3 L6), losing 3-1 in his most recent visit in the FA Cup as West Brom boss in February 2016.
- Middlesbrough have fired in just 77 shots on target this season, only Hull (71), Bolton (58) and Ipswich (51) have registered fewer.
- Reading are without a win in six games, although four of those have been draws (L2).
- Reading have registered just one clean sheet in their last 13 home league games - 3-0 versus Hull in September.