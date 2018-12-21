Championship
Reading15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Boro have failed to win any of their past four Championship games
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Reading have Scott Marshall in caretaker charge for a third game in succession when they host Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are among a number of Royals players close to returning from injury.

Boro rested several first-teamers in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to League One side Burton.

Britt Assombalonga and George Saville are among those hoping to return.

Match facts

  • Reading have lost each of their last three league games against Middlesbrough, with the most recent two of those coming home (0-2) and away (1-2) last season.
  • Middlesbrough won 2-0 in this Championship fixture last season, while they've never previously won consecutive away league games against Reading.
  • Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has never won away at Reading in nine previous such meetings as a manager in all competitions (D3 L6), losing 3-1 in his most recent visit in the FA Cup as West Brom boss in February 2016.
  • Middlesbrough have fired in just 77 shots on target this season, only Hull (71), Bolton (58) and Ipswich (51) have registered fewer.
  • Reading are without a win in six games, although four of those have been draws (L2).
  • Reading have registered just one clean sheet in their last 13 home league games - 3-0 versus Hull in September.

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
