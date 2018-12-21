Reading v Middlesbrough

From the section

Tony Pulis' Boro have failed to win any of their past four Championship games

Reading have Scott Marshall in caretaker charge for a third game in succession when they host Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are among a number of Royals players close to returning from injury.

Boro rested several first-teamers in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to League One side Burton.

Britt Assombalonga and George Saville are among those hoping to return.

