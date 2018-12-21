Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

Former West Brom left-back Joe Mattock scored his first goal of the season in Rotherham's 1-1 draw with Reading last week

Rotherham defender Sean Raggett (illness) is set to return to the starting XI.

The Millers have drawn 10 of their past 13 games but are without a win in the previous seven.

West Brom boss Darren Moore is likely to name the same side that beat Sheffield United last Friday.

Defender Kyle Bartley, midfielder James Morrison and striker Hal Robson-Kanu are all close to returning to fitness but will not feature on Saturday.

Match facts