Rotherham15:00West Brom
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

Joe Mattock
Former West Brom left-back Joe Mattock scored his first goal of the season in Rotherham's 1-1 draw with Reading last week
Rotherham defender Sean Raggett (illness) is set to return to the starting XI.

The Millers have drawn 10 of their past 13 games but are without a win in the previous seven.

West Brom boss Darren Moore is likely to name the same side that beat Sheffield United last Friday.

Defender Kyle Bartley, midfielder James Morrison and striker Hal Robson-Kanu are all close to returning to fitness but will not feature on Saturday.

Match facts

  • This will be the first meeting in any competition between Rotherham United and West Brom since August 2009, when the Millers lost 4-3 in a League Cup encounter.
  • West Brom have only lost one of their previous four visits to Rotherham in all competitions (W2 D1), a 1-2 defeat in November 2001 - a match in which current Baggies manager Darren Moore netted a 90th minute consolation goal.
  • There have been 77 goals scored in West Brom's Championship fixtures this season (46 scored, 31 conceded) - a joint-high with Aston Villa.
  • 10 of Rotherham's last 13 Championship games have been draws, with the Millers winning one and losing the other two.
  • Rotherham have lost just one of their 11 home Championship matches this season (W4 D6).
  • West Brom's Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in 14 league goals this season (8 goals, 6 assists), more than any other Baggies' player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
