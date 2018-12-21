Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion
Rotherham defender Sean Raggett (illness) is set to return to the starting XI.
The Millers have drawn 10 of their past 13 games but are without a win in the previous seven.
West Brom boss Darren Moore is likely to name the same side that beat Sheffield United last Friday.
Defender Kyle Bartley, midfielder James Morrison and striker Hal Robson-Kanu are all close to returning to fitness but will not feature on Saturday.
Match facts
- This will be the first meeting in any competition between Rotherham United and West Brom since August 2009, when the Millers lost 4-3 in a League Cup encounter.
- West Brom have only lost one of their previous four visits to Rotherham in all competitions (W2 D1), a 1-2 defeat in November 2001 - a match in which current Baggies manager Darren Moore netted a 90th minute consolation goal.
- There have been 77 goals scored in West Brom's Championship fixtures this season (46 scored, 31 conceded) - a joint-high with Aston Villa.
- 10 of Rotherham's last 13 Championship games have been draws, with the Millers winning one and losing the other two.
- Rotherham have lost just one of their 11 home Championship matches this season (W4 D6).
- West Brom's Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in 14 league goals this season (8 goals, 6 assists), more than any other Baggies' player.