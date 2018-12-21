Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Preston
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay
Sheffield Wednesday were in the top six during the October international break but have won only once since then
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday, who were put up for sale by owner Dejphon Chansiri earlier this week, are again short of players for Saturday's game with Preston at Hillsborough.

Midfielder Barry Bannan is suspended and forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains out.

Preston's Josh Earl (thigh) and Louis Moult (knock) are both doubtful.

North End start four points above the Owls and are aiming for a third straight Championship win.

Match facts

  • Both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston have won two matches each over the last five league meetings, with the other ending in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale back on New Years' Eve in 2016.
  • Preston have lost each of their last four league games away at Sheffield Wednesday, conceding at least two goals in each of those matches.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 10 league games (D2 L7), and are winless in the last three.
  • Preston have lost just one of their last 12 league matches (W6 D5), and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since August.
  • Preston's Callum Robinson has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 13 appearances in the Championship (9 goals, 1 assist).
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao has scored eight goals in 18 league appearances, just one fewer than his total in the entire 2017-18 campaign (9 in 31 apps).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

