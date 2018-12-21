Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End
Sheffield Wednesday, who were put up for sale by owner Dejphon Chansiri earlier this week, are again short of players for Saturday's game with Preston at Hillsborough.
Midfielder Barry Bannan is suspended and forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains out.
Preston's Josh Earl (thigh) and Louis Moult (knock) are both doubtful.
North End start four points above the Owls and are aiming for a third straight Championship win.
Match facts
- Both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston have won two matches each over the last five league meetings, with the other ending in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale back on New Years' Eve in 2016.
- Preston have lost each of their last four league games away at Sheffield Wednesday, conceding at least two goals in each of those matches.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 10 league games (D2 L7), and are winless in the last three.
- Preston have lost just one of their last 12 league matches (W6 D5), and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since August.
- Preston's Callum Robinson has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 13 appearances in the Championship (9 goals, 1 assist).
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao has scored eight goals in 18 league appearances, just one fewer than his total in the entire 2017-18 campaign (9 in 31 apps).