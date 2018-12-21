Championship
Hull17:30Swansea
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Swansea City

Swansea manager Graham Potter
Graham Potter's Swansea have won their past two Championship matches
Follow live text coverage on Saturday on 14:00 GMT

Hull's defensive options for Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off against Swansea have been boosted with the returns of Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs.

The Tigers have taken eight points from their past four matches.

Swansea centre-back Mike van der Hoorn should be able to play after recovering from a virus.

Dan James (hamstring) is back in the squad, while former Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll is close to full fitness after a hip problem.

Match facts

  • Hull will be hosting Swansea in a match in the second-tier for just the second time during the 21st century, with the only other such meeting coming back in August 2010 when the Tigers ran out 2-0 winners.
  • Swansea have lost six of their last seven visits to Hull in all competitions (W1), failing to score in five of those matches.
  • Hull City have had seven different scorers in the Championship this season - a joint-league low alongside Blackburn.
  • Following three successive defeats, Swansea have won back to back league games - they last won three in a row in May 2017 in the Premier League.
  • Hull have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home league games, as many as in their previous 14 combined.
  • Swansea have won as many away league games in their last three attempts (2), as they did in the previous 16 put together (W2 D7 L7).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC