Hull City v Swansea City
Hull's defensive options for Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off against Swansea have been boosted with the returns of Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs.
The Tigers have taken eight points from their past four matches.
Swansea centre-back Mike van der Hoorn should be able to play after recovering from a virus.
Dan James (hamstring) is back in the squad, while former Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll is close to full fitness after a hip problem.
Match facts
- Hull will be hosting Swansea in a match in the second-tier for just the second time during the 21st century, with the only other such meeting coming back in August 2010 when the Tigers ran out 2-0 winners.
- Swansea have lost six of their last seven visits to Hull in all competitions (W1), failing to score in five of those matches.
- Hull City have had seven different scorers in the Championship this season - a joint-league low alongside Blackburn.
- Following three successive defeats, Swansea have won back to back league games - they last won three in a row in May 2017 in the Premier League.
- Hull have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home league games, as many as in their previous 14 combined.
- Swansea have won as many away league games in their last three attempts (2), as they did in the previous 16 put together (W2 D7 L7).