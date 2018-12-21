Hull City v Swansea City

Graham Potter's Swansea have won their past two Championship matches

Hull's defensive options for Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off against Swansea have been boosted with the returns of Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs.

The Tigers have taken eight points from their past four matches.

Swansea centre-back Mike van der Hoorn should be able to play after recovering from a virus.

Dan James (hamstring) is back in the squad, while former Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll is close to full fitness after a hip problem.

Match facts