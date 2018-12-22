League One
Portsmouth15:00Sunderland
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Sunderland



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth22146236181848
2Luton22135443222144
3Sunderland20127141192243
4Peterborough22117440281240
5Charlton22124636251140
6Doncaster22115637261138
7Barnsley21106535211436
8Blackpool219752521434
9Wycombe228863230232
10Fleetwood228682923630
11Walsall228682333-1030
12Southend2292112828029
13Coventry228592327-429
14Accrington217772227-528
15Burton2183102629-327
16Gillingham2274113336-325
17Shrewsbury226792629-325
18Oxford Utd226792933-425
19Rochdale2266102941-1224
20Scunthorpe2256112947-1821
21Plymouth2255122641-1520
22Bradford2253142239-1718
23Bristol Rovers2245131827-917
24Wimbledon2243151533-1815
