Lincoln City15:00Newport
Venue: Sincil Bank

Lincoln City v Newport County (Sat)

Mickey Demetriou
Mickey Demetriou has made 75 consecutive league appearances for Newport since 2017

Mickey Demetriou is fit and available for Newport County's game at League Two leaders Lincoln City.

The defender fractured a cheekbone in their FA Cup win against Wrexham on 11 December, but has been passed fit.

Joss Labadie is close to making his first start of the season after re-joining Newport, who are sixth in League Two.

The Imps hope Welsh defender Neal Eardley is fit after limping off in their win over Morecambe last weekend.

But striker Matt Green has left to join Salford City.

Mike Flynn's Newport are nine point behind leaders Lincoln, who are unbeaten in their last five games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21135338182044
2MK Dons21127232131943
3Colchester22115634231138
4Bury22106642251736
5Mansfield20811129141535
6Newport2110563234-235
7Exeter229763023734
8Tranmere229763328534
9Forest Green218943021933
10Oldham228863223932
11Stevenage229582727032
12Carlisle2293102927230
13Swindon228682631-530
14Northampton226972729-227
15Port Vale227692427-327
16Crawley2182112733-626
17Crewe2274112127-625
18Grimsby2274112230-825
19Yeovil205782424022
20Morecambe2264122237-1522
21Cheltenham2156102233-1121
22Cambridge2255121935-1620
23Notts County2247112545-2019
24Macclesfield2244141838-2016
View full League Two table

