Lincoln City v Newport County (Sat)

Mickey Demetriou has made 75 consecutive league appearances for Newport since 2017

Mickey Demetriou is fit and available for Newport County's game at League Two leaders Lincoln City.

The defender fractured a cheekbone in their FA Cup win against Wrexham on 11 December, but has been passed fit.

Joss Labadie is close to making his first start of the season after re-joining Newport, who are sixth in League Two.

The Imps hope Welsh defender Neal Eardley is fit after limping off in their win over Morecambe last weekend.

But striker Matt Green has left to join Salford City.

Mike Flynn's Newport are nine point behind leaders Lincoln, who are unbeaten in their last five games.