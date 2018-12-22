League Two
Forest Green15:00Crewe
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21135338182044
2MK Dons21127232131943
3Colchester22115634231138
4Bury22106642251736
5Mansfield20811129141535
6Newport2110563234-235
7Exeter229763023734
8Tranmere229763328534
9Forest Green218943021933
10Oldham228863223932
11Stevenage229582727032
12Carlisle2293102927230
13Swindon228682631-530
14Northampton226972729-227
15Port Vale227692427-327
16Crawley2182112733-626
17Crewe2274112127-625
18Grimsby2274112230-825
19Yeovil205782424022
20Morecambe2264122237-1522
21Cheltenham2156102233-1121
22Cambridge2255121935-1620
23Notts County2247112545-2019
24Macclesfield2244141838-2016
View full League Two table

