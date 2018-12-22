Bury v Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|21
|13
|5
|3
|38
|18
|20
|44
|2
|MK Dons
|21
|12
|7
|2
|32
|13
|19
|43
|3
|Colchester
|22
|11
|5
|6
|34
|23
|11
|38
|4
|Bury
|22
|10
|6
|6
|42
|25
|17
|36
|5
|Mansfield
|20
|8
|11
|1
|29
|14
|15
|35
|6
|Newport
|21
|10
|5
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|35
|7
|Exeter
|22
|9
|7
|6
|30
|23
|7
|34
|8
|Tranmere
|22
|9
|7
|6
|33
|28
|5
|34
|9
|Forest Green
|21
|8
|9
|4
|30
|21
|9
|33
|10
|Oldham
|22
|8
|8
|6
|32
|23
|9
|32
|11
|Stevenage
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|27
|0
|32
|12
|Carlisle
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|27
|2
|30
|13
|Swindon
|22
|8
|6
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|30
|14
|Northampton
|22
|6
|9
|7
|27
|29
|-2
|27
|15
|Port Vale
|22
|7
|6
|9
|24
|27
|-3
|27
|16
|Crawley
|21
|8
|2
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|26
|17
|Crewe
|22
|7
|4
|11
|21
|27
|-6
|25
|18
|Grimsby
|22
|7
|4
|11
|22
|30
|-8
|25
|19
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|7
|8
|24
|24
|0
|22
|20
|Morecambe
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|22
|21
|Cheltenham
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|33
|-11
|21
|22
|Cambridge
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19
|35
|-16
|20
|23
|Notts County
|22
|4
|7
|11
|25
|45
|-20
|19
|24
|Macclesfield
|22
|4
|4
|14
|18
|38
|-20
|16