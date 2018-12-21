Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

  • Hamilton have lost their past nine games against Kilmarnock in the Premiership (D4 L5), last winning in January 2016 (1-0).
  • Kilmarnock have won five of their past six league visits to Hamilton (D1), their last loss there in the top flight was in April 2010 (3-0).
  • Hamilton have not drawn at home in the Premiership since November 2017, winning six and losing 13 of their past 19 such games.
  • Kilmarnock are looking to avoid back-to-back away league defeats for the first time this season, last doing so in the competition in May.
  • Killie forward Kris Boyd has scored 10 top-flight goals against Hamilton, but only one in his past seven appearances against them.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
