Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Hamilton have lost their past nine games against Kilmarnock in the Premiership (D4 L5), last winning in January 2016 (1-0).
- Kilmarnock have won five of their past six league visits to Hamilton (D1), their last loss there in the top flight was in April 2010 (3-0).
- Hamilton have not drawn at home in the Premiership since November 2017, winning six and losing 13 of their past 19 such games.
- Kilmarnock are looking to avoid back-to-back away league defeats for the first time this season, last doing so in the competition in May.
- Killie forward Kris Boyd has scored 10 top-flight goals against Hamilton, but only one in his past seven appearances against them.