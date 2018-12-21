Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian
- Listen to live updates on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Aberdeen have won only one of their past five league games against Hearts (D2 L2), a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season.
- Hearts have not won, nor scored a goal in any of their past four visits to Aberdeen in the Premiership (D2 L2).
- Aberdeen have won six of their past seven league games at Pittodrie (L1), scoring three or more goals in four of those wins. They had failed to win any of their previous four home games before this (D3 L1).
- Following three straight wins, Hearts have lost four of their past six away games in the Premiership, drawing one and winning the other.
- Aberdeen's Stevie May has scored five goals in his past six Scottish Premiership starts against Hearts, although they were for his former club, St Johnstone.