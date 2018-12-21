Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Hearts
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

  • Aberdeen have won only one of their past five league games against Hearts (D2 L2), a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season.
  • Hearts have not won, nor scored a goal in any of their past four visits to Aberdeen in the Premiership (D2 L2).
  • Aberdeen have won six of their past seven league games at Pittodrie (L1), scoring three or more goals in four of those wins. They had failed to win any of their previous four home games before this (D3 L1).
  • Following three straight wins, Hearts have lost four of their past six away games in the Premiership, drawing one and winning the other.
  • Aberdeen's Stevie May has scored five goals in his past six Scottish Premiership starts against Hearts, although they were for his former club, St Johnstone.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
