Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Livingston
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to live updates on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Hibernian lost 1-2 the last time they met Livingston, but have not lost back-to-back league matches against Livi since January 2004.
  • This is Livingston's first top-flight visit to Hibernian since February 2006, a match they lost 7-0.
  • Hibs have only lost once in their past 19 home games in the Premiership (W12 D6).
  • Livingston have lost each of their past four away games in the Premiership, currently the longest such run in the competition.
  • Daryl Horgan's only league goal for Hibs to date is also the only goal a current Hibs player has scored against Livi in the Premiership. That goal put Hibs ahead before they lost 1-2.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
View full Scottish Premiership table

