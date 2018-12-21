Hibernian v Livingston
- Hibernian lost 1-2 the last time they met Livingston, but have not lost back-to-back league matches against Livi since January 2004.
- This is Livingston's first top-flight visit to Hibernian since February 2006, a match they lost 7-0.
- Hibs have only lost once in their past 19 home games in the Premiership (W12 D6).
- Livingston have lost each of their past four away games in the Premiership, currently the longest such run in the competition.
- Daryl Horgan's only league goal for Hibs to date is also the only goal a current Hibs player has scored against Livi in the Premiership. That goal put Hibs ahead before they lost 1-2.