Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Dundee
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound (810MW) and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Celtic have not conceded more than one goal against Dundee in a top-flight match since November 2004 and have not lost any of their past 30 such games against the Dens Park side (W24 D6).
  • Dundee's last away league victory at Celtic was in May 2001 (2-0), (D3 L18).
  • Celtic have won eight consecutive home league games; their last longer winning run started in February 2017 (16 games).
  • Dundee have lost four of their past five away Premiership games (D1), losing 15 goals in the process.
  • Dundee striker Kenny Miller has scored nine goals in 16 top-flight games against Celtic but he's yet to score against them as a Dundee player.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport