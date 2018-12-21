Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Mirren
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to live updates on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Motherwell and St Mirren have not played each other in the Premiership since April 2013, Motherwell have won six and St Mirren two in their past eight league meetings.
  • St Mirren have not scored in their past three visits to Motherwell in the Premiership, losing all three matches.
  • If Motherwell avoid defeat, it will be their longest unbeaten home run in the Premiership since January 2016 (four matches).
  • St Mirren are winless in their past nine top-flight away games, drawing two whilst losing the other seven.
  • Adam Hammill has had a hand in each of St Mirren's past four league goals, scoring one and setting up three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
View full Scottish Premiership table

