Motherwell v St Mirren
Scottish Premiership
- Listen to live updates on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Motherwell and St Mirren have not played each other in the Premiership since April 2013, Motherwell have won six and St Mirren two in their past eight league meetings.
- St Mirren have not scored in their past three visits to Motherwell in the Premiership, losing all three matches.
- If Motherwell avoid defeat, it will be their longest unbeaten home run in the Premiership since January 2016 (four matches).
- St Mirren are winless in their past nine top-flight away games, drawing two whilst losing the other seven.
- Adam Hammill has had a hand in each of St Mirren's past four league goals, scoring one and setting up three.