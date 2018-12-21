West Ham United v Watford

Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side are aiming for a fifth consecutive league win

TEAM NEWS

Jack Wilshere will again be absent with the ankle injury that has caused him to miss West Ham's last three matches.

Forward Lucas Perez could return from a foot problem but the Hammers are still without several injured key players, including Marko Arnautovic, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini.

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue will return after a three-match ban.

However, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Adalberto Penaranda, and Sebastian Prodl remain sidelined with injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: West Ham have shown what momentum can do to Premier League fortunes. Manuel Pellegrini's four defeats in a row in his first four league games seem a distant memory as he bids to become the first Hammers manager to win five consecutive league games since Alan Pardew 12 years ago.

They've begun to make the London Stadium feel like home, and despite being without the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere, have moved up to within two points of the top six.

In contrast, Watford are grateful for their early season points - and their return to winning ways last weekend. They have won just two of their last 20 away from Vicarage Road and will be fully aware that improving that record in this fixture will be a challenging proposition.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini "I always say that December is a key month for any team. We need to play so many games - seven in December - that this could be the part of the year that decides a team's future.

"We've started well in December but we're missing players."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We know they [West Ham] are full of confidence and they are in a good moment, but we don't feel different. We usually keep the same attitude in all our games and play as we know we can.

"We are going to play five matches in 15 days, and we know that it is important to keep our level, play our way, and I am sure at the end of the season we will achieve our objective."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have been on such a good run that they will probably be expecting to win, but when I have seen Watford away this season they have been unlucky to lose - and I just have a feeling they will leave with the points this time.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won four of their last seven Premier League games against West Ham (D1, L2).

There has not been a draw in the 11 top-flight meetings between the sides at West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have won four straight league games. They last won five in a row in 2006.

They are also aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches at the London Stadium for the first time.

The Hammers have won four of their past six league fixtures at home, scoring at least three goals in each victory but failing to score in the two defeats.

Felipe Anderson has been involved in eight Premier League goals for West Ham this season (six goals, two assists), more than any of his teammates.

Michail Antonio has scored six goals in his last eight league appearances against Watford.

Watford