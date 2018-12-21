Chelsea v Leicester City

Eden Hazard (left) has been involved in 17 goals in this season's Premier League, more than any other player.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata is back in training after a knee injury but head coach Maurizio Sarri could again choose to use Eden Hazard as a false nine.

Andreas Christensen is out with a minor hamstring problem.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy should return from the groin injury that kept him out of the midweek League Cup exit.

Ben Chilwell could also play after a two-match absence with a knee injury but Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt because of a similar problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Appropriately enough for 'whispering' Claude Puel, there has been a low murmuring about his future almost from the moment he became Leicester's manager 14 months ago.

After back-to-back league defeats and a Carabao Cup exit, the noises have started again - which seems a bit harsh on a manager who led Leicester to their longest unbeaten run since the title-winning campaign, a sequence which ended only a fortnight ago.

Chelsea have dropped eight points in their last six league games, exactly the tally by which they trail the leaders Liverpool.

Maurizio Sarri's side are full of promise, and his aims for this season are realistic and achievable. Nevertheless, five outstanding teams into four places won't go and there's little margin for error.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "I've never seen Chelsea like a contender for the title. I always said that at the moment there are two teams a step ahead of us."

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "I think with our mentality - we showed this mentality [in the midweek defeat] against Manchester City - we can make a strong game, a good performance and I hope a good result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester look more dangerous when Jamie Vardy plays, but I can't see him making too much of a difference here even if he is fit enough to feature because Chelsea seem to be back on track following their defeat by Wolves at the start of December.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (W5, D2).

Leicester's last win at Stamford Bridge was back in September 2000, when goals from Muzzy Izzet and Stan Collymore gave them a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League matches.

The Blues are unbeaten at home in the league this season (W6, D3).

Chelsea have scored 37 goals in the Premier League this season - their most at this stage of a campaign since 2014-15 when they had 38 goals and went on to win the title.

Eden Hazard has provided an assist in each of his last four league games. The only Chelsea player to do this in five consecutive Premier League games is Gianfranco Zola in December 2002.

Marcos Alonso has hit the woodwork four times this season, more than any other top-flight player.

