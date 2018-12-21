Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Charlie Austin has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight league games against Huddersfield (five goals, two assists).

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield welcome back striker Steve Mounie following his three-game ban.

Rajiv van La Para returned to training this week after a back strain but Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Tommy Smith and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all still out.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns and hope several players will be available to return.

Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares, Mario Lemina, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all face fitness tests, but Ryan Bertrand is a certain non-starter.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: They may have lost their last four in a row, but David Wagner doesn't believe his Huddersfield team need to change much in order to start picking up points.

While he has been pleased with their overall performances, the lack of goals is a major worry, with the Terriers particularly toothless at home.

In contrast, Southampton were a potent threat against Arsenal and, in addition to his well-taken goals, Danny Ings looks like being a perfect fit for new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's aggressive high pressing style of play.

Hasenhuttl says he still wants to improve his English, particularly for media obligations, but he already knows enough of the lingo to have called this game a six-pointer!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner on Southampton: "I have seen the game against Arsenal and they had that little bit of luck you need to win matches in the Premier League.

"They are much more aggressive than they were before. They play a higher line and are much more on the front foot. We will have to find the right solutions."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We can see a small light at the end of the tunnel and I think the way to go out of this situation we are in at the moment is a long one.

"The next game against Huddersfield is very important for us because we can send a strong signal to ourselves and the league that we are not leaning back and are working hard."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is hard to make a case for Huddersfield winning because of their lack of goals, but I think they are capable of getting a point. Saints have not turned into a really good team on the strength of that one win over Arsenal.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both encounters last season ended level, including a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium in August 2017.

Southampton have won five and lost two of their last nine matches against Huddersfield in all competitions.

However, Huddersfield are unbeaten in their past three home games against Saints, winning two of them.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost 11 of their 18 league games this season, including each of their last four by a single-goal margin.

The Terriers have been defeated in six of their nine home games, the second worst record in the division behind Newcastle.

They have scored just three home league goals, the joint-lowest tally after nine top-flight matches, along with Everton in 1998-99 and Arsenal in 1912-13.

Huddersfield have scored 10 Premier League goals this season, four fewer than any other side.

Southampton