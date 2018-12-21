Cardiff City v Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not save Cardiff from relegation in 2013-14, winning three of 18 Premier League games as Bluebirds boss

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff left-back Joe Bennett has not trained this week because of a hip problem and is doubtful for this game.

A couple of unnamed players are also nursing "little niggles", according to manager Neil Warnock.

Manchester United are set to be without Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly been given compassionate leave.

Alexis Sanchez remains absent with a hamstring problem, while Chris Smalling, who was injured in the warm-up at Liverpool, is a doubt.

New caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must decide whether to recall midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Anthony Martial, both of whom were substitutes in the defeat at Anfield.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Poor results, limp performances, unhappy players, frustrated fans... the charge sheet against Jose Mourinho is a long one. If news of his dismissal came as little surprise, the identity of his successor did raise a few eyebrows.

As a player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a United legend but his pedigree as a Premier League manager is questionable - just half a season, coincidentally at Cardiff, which saw the Bluebirds relegated.

Prior to that he coached a certain Paul Pogba in United's reserves. A revival in the club's fortunes, at least in the short-term, might be as simple as getting the best out of him.

Meanwhile, as Cardiff aim for their fourth home win on the spin, Neil Warnock will be pondering whether or not this is a good or a bad time to welcome the Manchester United juggernaut into town.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment: "I think it's the best job he will have in his life, Ole, because he can't lose!

"He'll hold the fort until the end of the season and if he does well, he'll get a couple of years.

"It's a great club and we're all expecting [Paul] Pogba, [Anthony] Martial or [Jesse] Lingard to be man of the match. Ole is a nice lad from what I've heard."

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "My job is to help the players, make them grasp the opportunity now.

"I had the best manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] as a player and coach to learn how to deal with people and how he dealt with people.

"It's about communication... when you're at Man United, there are a set of demands and one of them is to be a team player and I don't think anyone has been on the bench more than me!

"So that's always my comeback to players: 'You never know, you might come on and make an impact - that's your chance, grab your opportunity when you get it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can guarantee you that in United's training sessions this week, everything will have been really sharp and I would expect them to translate that into a convincing performance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a success when he was Cardiff manager in 2014 but this is a completely different situation for him.

I think he will get results, but what happens next at United is going to be very interesting.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

It is 58 years since Cardiff beat Manchester United, a 3-0 win in the top flight in November 1960.

The Red Devils have won five of the subsequent seven meetings.

The only previous encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium was a 2-2 draw in November 2013.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have won four of their past five Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition.

They could win four consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time since a five-game streak from November 1960 to January 1961. That sequence began with a 3-0 win against Manchester United.

The Bluebirds could also keep back-to-back clean sheets in top-flight home games for the first time since April 1957.

Cardiff and Manchester United have both won nine points from losing positions this season, a tally exceeded only by Arsenal's 12.

Manager Neil Warnock has failed to win any of his seven previous encounters with Manchester United in all competitions, losing six of those matches.

Manchester United