Arsenal v Burnley

Arsenal defender Sokratis returned for the League Cup defeat by Tottenham on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's defensive crisis looks set to continue for the visit of Burnley, with Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos all sidelined.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac are doubts with respective hamstring and thigh injuries, but Sokratis is available after suspension.

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon has had a knee operation, ruling him out until the New Year.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady could be fit after injuries.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on implementing a 3-4-3 formation against Spurs: "I played in it myself and I know how the system works, I think the timing, the use of the right players at the right time, and loads of different things go into the thinking.

"It has to suit the players first, and when I looked at the group we're moulding, and they way they were operating, I thought it was a good time to try it.

"So I think there was a bit of common sense in the defensive format of it, and it's how you find the balance to be a real strong attacking threat. I think that's something we'll play around with, but it's good they delivered it, because it gives you another base to work from if and when you feel it's appropriate."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Arsenal will beat Burnley. It won't be straightforward, though. The Clarets have got a bit of their mojo back recently.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 10 matches against Burnley, winning nine and conceding just four goals.

Burnley have lost all six competitive fixtures at the Emirates by an aggregate score of 18-3.

The Clarets last won away in this fixture in 1974 - they have lost the subsequent seven matches.

Arsenal

Arsenal sustained a first defeat in 15 Premier League games at Southampton last time out (W10, D4).

They have lost just two of their 18 home Premier League games in 2018, with both defeats coming against Manchester City.

Arsenal could lose consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

They have won their last 27 home league matches against sides in the relegation zone since a 4-4 draw with Tottenham in 2008.

The Gunners have not lost at home to a team in the bottom three for 11 years, a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

They have not led at half-time in any of their 17 Premier League games this season (level in 13 and behind in four).

Unai Emery has made a league-high 15 substitutions before the start of the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 27 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, scoring 20 and assisting seven.

Burnley