Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have been Bournemouth's top two players for both goals and assists this season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson should be fit after suffering no ill effects from his midweek comeback from a hamstring injury.

Tyrone Mings is expected to overcome a hip injury but captain Simon Francis is doubtful with an ongoing groin problem.

Brighton remain without Shane Duffy, who is completing a three-match ban.

Jose Izquierdo is still sidelined with a knee injury while fellow winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains out with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusbandBBC: Bournemouth are defending a fine home record against their seaside rivals from along the coast, and they really need to maintain that run.

After a super start, Eddie Howe's side have seen their form dip, albeit in a tough run of fixtures. With trips to Tottenham and Manchester United over Christmas, Cherries fans I talk to see this as a vital game.

It's a sign of Brighton's progress that in only their second season back in the top flight, new targets are being set. The talk isn't all about just staying up. Albion know they must continue to improve on the road.

Against an injury-hit Bournemouth side which has lost seven games out of eight, this appears a good chance to net a third away win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Our squad is strong. We saw that in the changes we made in the Chelsea game. We're in a good position and looking forward to our busy schedule.

"All of our focus right now is on Brighton. We know it's a really big game for us and we're excited by the challenge ahead of us."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Eddie Howe has got them playing in the way he wants to, very high tempo, a lot of pace in the team.

"They have a way of playing and it always smacks me in the face that they are a team where everybody knows their roles and jobs.

"We expect a very difficult game, particularly at Bournemouth."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have lost seven out of their past eight games but I still think they will beat Brighton - the Seagulls' away form is poor and they don't carry much of a goal threat on the road.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in nine meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W5, D4).

Brighton's only win in their past 11 away games against Bournemouth was 2-0 in October 2007 (D2, L8).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost six of their past seven Premier League matches, and seven of their last eight in all competitions.

They have conceded 16 goals in those seven league games, failing to keep a clean sheet.

The Cherries have been awarded six penalties this season, more than any other Premier League team, scoring with five of them.

Only Chelsea's Eden Hazard has provided more assists than Ryan Fraser's seven in this season's Premier League.

Callum Wilson has scored in his last two league appearances against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion