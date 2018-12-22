Barnet v Dover Athletic
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|24
|14
|8
|2
|44
|14
|30
|50
|2
|Salford
|24
|14
|7
|3
|47
|21
|26
|49
|3
|Harrogate
|24
|13
|7
|4
|49
|30
|19
|46
|4
|Wrexham
|23
|13
|7
|3
|30
|14
|16
|46
|5
|Solihull Moors
|23
|13
|5
|5
|33
|20
|13
|44
|6
|Fylde
|24
|11
|9
|4
|38
|18
|20
|42
|7
|Gateshead
|23
|12
|3
|8
|29
|20
|9
|39
|8
|Sutton United
|23
|9
|10
|4
|31
|27
|4
|37
|9
|Eastleigh
|24
|10
|6
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|36
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|24
|9
|7
|8
|29
|24
|5
|34
|11
|Boreham Wood
|24
|8
|8
|8
|25
|26
|-1
|32
|12
|Barrow
|24
|9
|4
|11
|27
|29
|-2
|31
|13
|Hartlepool
|24
|8
|7
|9
|25
|31
|-6
|31
|14
|Dag & Red
|24
|8
|4
|12
|26
|30
|-4
|28
|15
|Barnet
|21
|8
|4
|9
|22
|26
|-4
|28
|16
|Halifax
|23
|6
|9
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|27
|17
|Aldershot
|24
|7
|4
|13
|20
|39
|-19
|25
|18
|Bromley
|23
|6
|6
|11
|31
|39
|-8
|24
|19
|Havant & Waterlooville
|24
|6
|6
|12
|35
|44
|-9
|24
|20
|Chesterfield
|23
|4
|11
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|23
|21
|Dover
|24
|5
|6
|13
|25
|43
|-18
|21
|22
|Maidenhead United
|23
|6
|3
|14
|23
|45
|-22
|21
|23
|Maidstone United
|23
|5
|4
|14
|19
|35
|-16
|19
|24
|Braintree
|24
|3
|5
|16
|21
|44
|-23
|14