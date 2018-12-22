National League
Maidstone United15:00Gateshead
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Gateshead

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • BarnetBarnet12:35DoverDover Athletic
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • BromleyBromley15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BarrowBarrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient24148244143050
2Salford24147347212649
3Harrogate24137449301946
4Wrexham23137330141646
5Solihull Moors23135533201344
6Fylde24119438182042
7Gateshead2312382920939
8Sutton United2391043127437
9Eastleigh2410682627-136
10Ebbsfleet249782924534
11Boreham Wood248882526-132
12Barrow2494112729-231
13Hartlepool248792531-631
14Dag & Red2484122630-428
15Barnet218492226-428
16Halifax236982227-527
17Aldershot2474132039-1925
18Bromley2366113139-824
19Havant & Waterlooville2466123544-924
20Chesterfield2341182024-423
21Dover2456132543-1821
22Maidenhead United2363142345-2221
23Maidstone United2354141935-1619
24Braintree2435162144-2314
