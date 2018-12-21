National League
Aldershot15:00Wrexham
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Wrexham (Sat)

Shaun Pearson
Shaun Pearson recently signed a contract extension with Wrexham

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson is set to return for Saturday's National League game at Aldershot.

Pearson was rested for the FA Trophy win over Boston United while fellow defender Manny Smith will be assessed.

Aldershot fielded a number of academy players in their heavy FA Trophy first-round replay loss at Bedford Town after being hit by injuries.

Gary Waddock's side have not won for five league games and are 17th in the table.

Wrexham, with Graham Barrow now in permanent charge, are fourth and four points behind leaders Leyton Orient.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • BarnetBarnet12:35DoverDover Athletic
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • BromleyBromley15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BarrowBarrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient24148244143050
2Salford24147347212649
3Harrogate24137449301946
4Wrexham23137330141646
5Solihull Moors23135533201344
6Fylde24119438182042
7Gateshead2312382920939
8Sutton United2391043127437
9Eastleigh2410682627-136
10Ebbsfleet249782924534
11Boreham Wood248882526-132
12Barrow2494112729-231
13Hartlepool248792531-631
14Dag & Red2484122630-428
15Barnet218492226-428
16Halifax236982227-527
17Aldershot2474132039-1925
18Bromley2366113139-824
19Havant & Waterlooville2466123544-924
20Chesterfield2341182024-423
21Dover2456132543-1821
22Maidenhead United2363142345-2221
23Maidstone United2354141935-1619
24Braintree2435162144-2314
