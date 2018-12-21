Aldershot Town v Wrexham (Sat)

From the section

Shaun Pearson recently signed a contract extension with Wrexham

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson is set to return for Saturday's National League game at Aldershot.

Pearson was rested for the FA Trophy win over Boston United while fellow defender Manny Smith will be assessed.

Aldershot fielded a number of academy players in their heavy FA Trophy first-round replay loss at Bedford Town after being hit by injuries.

Gary Waddock's side have not won for five league games and are 17th in the table.

Wrexham, with Graham Barrow now in permanent charge, are fourth and four points behind leaders Leyton Orient.