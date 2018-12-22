Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Ayr
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 19Vincent
  • 8Beadling
  • 17Thomson
  • 35Keena
  • 18El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 5Durnan
  • 12Martin
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann
  • 36Muirhead

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr16104233151834
2Ross County1796231141733
3Dundee Utd178542625129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112217523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111628-1214
9Alloa172781526-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
View full Scottish Championship table

