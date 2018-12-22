Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 19Vincent
- 8Beadling
- 17Thomson
- 35Keena
- 18El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 5Durnan
- 12Martin
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 27McCann
- 36Muirhead
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 6Geggan
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match report to follow.