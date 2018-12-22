Ross County v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 44Grivosti
- 12Demetriou
- 6Draper
- 14Mullin
- 8Lindsay
- 26Cowie
- 27Stewart
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 10McManus
- 11Vigurs
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 21Munro
- 43Wallace
- 48Kelly
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 37Scobbie
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 8Bannigan
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 30Jefferies
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 5Keown
- 10Erskine
- 16McCarthy
- 17Slater
- 20Wilson
- 26Stevenson
- 33Quitongo
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.