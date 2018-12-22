Scottish Championship
Ross County15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 44Grivosti
  • 12Demetriou
  • 6Draper
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Lindsay
  • 26Cowie
  • 27Stewart
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 10McManus
  • 11Vigurs
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 21Munro
  • 43Wallace
  • 48Kelly

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 37Scobbie
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Bannigan
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 30Jefferies
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 10Erskine
  • 16McCarthy
  • 17Slater
  • 20Wilson
  • 26Stevenson
  • 33Quitongo
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr16104233151834
2Ross County1796231141733
3Dundee Utd178542625129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112217523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111628-1214
9Alloa172781526-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
