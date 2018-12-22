Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Hastie
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 16Karadachki
  • 18Aloulou
  • 31Henry

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 6Doyle
  • 19Bell
  • 8Jacobs
  • 7Stirling
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Frizzell
  • 24Harvey
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Alan Muir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr16104233151834
2Ross County1796231141733
3Dundee Utd178542625129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112217523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111628-1214
9Alloa172781526-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
