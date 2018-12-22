Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 8Watson
  • 23Henderson
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Webster
  • 10Campbell
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Millar

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 22McBrearty
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 21Vaughan
  • 6Ferry
  • 24Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Duthie

Substitutes

  • 5Tena
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 19McMenamin
  • 20O'Hara
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17143043142945
2Raith Rovers1795339231632
3East Fife178272625126
4Forfar177372330-724
5Montrose176382028-821
6Airdrieonians176292425-120
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton175392632-618
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1750121632-1615
