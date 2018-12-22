Montrose v Stenhousemuir
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 8Watson
- 23Henderson
- 20Antoniazzi
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Webster
- 10Campbell
- 15Cavanagh
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 21Millar
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 22McBrearty
- 4Neill
- 3Donaldson
- 21Vaughan
- 6Ferry
- 24Paton
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 10Duthie
Substitutes
- 5Tena
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 19McMenamin
- 20O'Hara
- Referee:
- Barry Cook