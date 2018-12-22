Scottish League One
Brechin15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Glebe Park, Scotland

Brechin City v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Lynas
  • 5Hill
  • 16Tapping
  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 15Morena
  • 3Burns
  • 10Sinclair
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 14Smith
  • 17Melingui
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Blues
  • 23Hendry

Airdrieonians

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Gallagher
  • 5Millar
  • 11Edwards
  • 10Wilkie
  • 9McIntosh
  • 8Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Russell
  • 14Vitoria
  • 15Page
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17McNeil
  • 18Cairns
  • 19Duffy
Referee:
Alan Newlands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17143043142945
2Raith Rovers1795339231632
3East Fife178272625126
4Forfar177372330-724
5Montrose176382028-821
6Airdrieonians176292425-120
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton175392632-618
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1750121632-1615
