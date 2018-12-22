East Fife v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 3Docherty
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 12McBride
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 20Bell
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 9Court
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 17Meggatt
- 18Linton
- 19Currie
- 21Couser
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Whyte
- 6Reilly
- 3Meechan
- 11Moore
- 8Hill
- 5Malone
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12MacKintosh
- 14Munro
- 15Coupe
- 16Cunningham
- 17Kennedy
- 21Young
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine