Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Forfar
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12McBride
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 20Bell
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 9Court
  • 10Smith
  • 14Watt
  • 17Meggatt
  • 18Linton
  • 19Currie
  • 21Couser

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Whyte
  • 6Reilly
  • 3Meechan
  • 11Moore
  • 8Hill
  • 5Malone
  • 10Easton
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12MacKintosh
  • 14Munro
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Kennedy
  • 21Young
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17143043142945
2Raith Rovers1795339231632
3East Fife178272625126
4Forfar177372330-724
5Montrose176382028-821
6Airdrieonians176292425-120
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton175392632-618
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1750121632-1615
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories