Scottish League One
Arbroath15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Whatley
  • 4Little
  • 2Thomson
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7McKenna
  • 10Swankie
  • 6Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 8Wallace
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 14Denholm
  • 15McCord
  • 16Smith
  • 21Hill

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 8Gillespie
  • 16Flanagan
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 12Matthews
  • 31Armstrong
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Crane
  • 7Duggan
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Milne
  • 17Wright
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17143043142945
2Raith Rovers1795339231632
3East Fife178272625126
4Forfar177372330-724
5Montrose176382028-821
6Airdrieonians176292425-120
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton175392632-618
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1750121632-1615
