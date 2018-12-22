Arbroath v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 5Whatley
- 4Little
- 2Thomson
- 3Hamilton
- 7McKenna
- 10Swankie
- 6Gold
- 11Linn
- 8Wallace
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Denholm
- 15McCord
- 16Smith
- 21Hill
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 8Gillespie
- 16Flanagan
- 14Wedderburn
- 12Matthews
- 31Armstrong
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Crane
- 7Duggan
- 10Vaughan
- 11Milne
- 17Wright
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson