Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Marsh
  • 5Deas
  • 3Talbot
  • 7Skelly
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 11Swann
  • 8Allan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Cox
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 19Fotheringham

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Rodger
  • 7Smith
  • 20Watson
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 4Black
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden
  • 26Galbraith
Referee:
Stephen Brown

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1613123082240
2Peterhead15112232112135
3Clyde169342617930
4Elgin167182433-922
5Annan Athletic166372221121
6Cowdenbeath155462017319
7Queen's Park155461314-119
8Stirling154381822-415
9Berwick1541101737-2013
10Albion1512121335-225
